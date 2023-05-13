 Skip to content

Drift update for 13 May 2023

Build 5.13.2023.1 is live!

Build 5.13.2023.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you call for an incredible first day of Early Access. Your feedback and bug reporting are so appreciated and we have quite a few quick updates for you in the next couple of days.

This first update addresses some of the biggest gameplay bugs. The next update will focus on performance - though we are looking for more information here so if you're having trouble be sure to join the Discord!

Patch Notes:

  • Crafting Machines will no longer consume resources if they can't output
  • Notifications of shipwreck pieces should sync to all players in the game reliably now
  • Add notes to the battery pack on how to re-charge
  • Certain flowers would crash the game in retaliation of being hit with the pickaxe. We have talked with them
  • Some asteroids will no longer explode into beacons of light
  • Caves should no longer spawn white when deeper in the field

