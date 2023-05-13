Build 5.13.2023.1 is live!

Thank you call for an incredible first day of Early Access. Your feedback and bug reporting are so appreciated and we have quite a few quick updates for you in the next couple of days.
This first update addresses some of the biggest gameplay bugs. The next update will focus on performance - though we are looking for more information here so if you're having trouble be sure to join the Discord!
Patch Notes:
- Crafting Machines will no longer consume resources if they can't output
- Notifications of shipwreck pieces should sync to all players in the game reliably now
- Add notes to the battery pack on how to re-charge
- Certain flowers would crash the game in retaliation of being hit with the pickaxe. We have talked with them
- Some asteroids will no longer explode into beacons of light
- Caves should no longer spawn white when deeper in the field
