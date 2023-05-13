English
############Content################
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (The girl you met in the Branched Ancient Tomb appears again. Variable 930 -> 935)
[Outside the Black Pyramid]Removed the blockage in front of the Sphinx
[Enemy]Brainwashed slaves will now try to escape after their slave masters die. (The behavior will start next turn.)
[Battle]If an enemy is trying to escape but will likely fail, you now have a choice to let them go. (That's especially useful if you don't want to kill those brainwashed slaves.)
[Tenet]"Human Sacrifice" tenet can now trigger when you kill a cruel slave driver.
[Battle]When defeating a cruel slavedriver, you now have the option to take their corpses and harvest their souls.
简体中文
############Content################
【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（此前在被闯入的古墓中遇到的女子再次出现。变量930->935）
【黑暗金字塔外】移除了狮身人面像前的障碍物。
【敌人】被洗脑的奴隶会在奴隶工头死亡后开始逃跑。（该行为会在下一个回合开始。）
【战斗】当一个敌人试图逃跑，但是很可能会逃跑失败的时候，你现在会有一个选项去放他们走。（在你不想杀那些被洗脑的奴隶的情况下比较有用。）
【信条】人祭信条现在会在击杀凶残的奴隶工头时触发。
【战斗】在击杀一个凶残的奴隶工头之后，你现在有选项去收集他的尸体或收割他的灵魂。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 May 2023
Update, Version 20230513
English
