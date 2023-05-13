Update Notes for v0.91

- Added optional tire wear - when enabled, tires lose their performance, and it is possible to change them in the pit
- There can be up to three tire compounds with different endurance and initial performances (use left/right in the pit to change)
- There are lots of tire wear settings to tune, use Physics debug (Ctrl+F6 twice by default) to analyze
- If fuel and full tank slowdown are enabled, it is now possible to enable changing the initial amount of fuel
- Added a new "action" control (by default Return on keyboard, replacing "brake2" for joystick), hold it to not get more fuel in the pit (while changing tires)
- Added the possibility to create vehicles with "complex locking" braking: smoke doesn't come immediately - optionally affects grip, braking and tire wear
- New steady collision box for the formula model - with 100% steadiness, fully contains tires (enable Physics / Old legacy collisions to use the old model)
- Added a new experimental physics setting, Stuck Avoidance - reduces some cars getting stuck when driving next to each other (by adding sideways movement)
- Vehicle camber angles can now be tuned separately for front and rear wheels - also inverted the sign to use the standard convention
- Increased the maximum number of objects in a level, but with a new complexity limit (there can be more simple objects but not that many complex ones)
- Doubled the maximum length of sequences (like walls) in levels
- Session standings can now contain up to 100 players (multiple pages if more than 25), meant especially for multi-day sessions with changing players
- Starting light object(s) in levels now change color based on whether the event is on
- Removed the black glasses of the main lights in the Sport2 vehicle model (was LOD popping, too)
- Made the maximum No ball touches time in soccer tunable, previously it was hard-coded to 30 seconds
- Added a new Recording setting "Hide Full Paths In Logs", use e.g. when streaming and not wanting to show your user name in the path
- Ultra graphics preset now uses SyncedMax as the FPS mode
- Updated Unity version, possibly fixing some random issues
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 13 May 2023
Update Notes for v0.91
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update