 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 13 May 2023

Update Notes for v0.91

Share · View all patches · Build 11225522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added optional tire wear - when enabled, tires lose their performance, and it is possible to change them in the pit
  • There can be up to three tire compounds with different endurance and initial performances (use left/right in the pit to change)
  • There are lots of tire wear settings to tune, use Physics debug (Ctrl+F6 twice by default) to analyze
  • If fuel and full tank slowdown are enabled, it is now possible to enable changing the initial amount of fuel
  • Added a new "action" control (by default Return on keyboard, replacing "brake2" for joystick), hold it to not get more fuel in the pit (while changing tires)
  • Added the possibility to create vehicles with "complex locking" braking: smoke doesn't come immediately - optionally affects grip, braking and tire wear
  • New steady collision box for the formula model - with 100% steadiness, fully contains tires (enable Physics / Old legacy collisions to use the old model)
  • Added a new experimental physics setting, Stuck Avoidance - reduces some cars getting stuck when driving next to each other (by adding sideways movement)
  • Vehicle camber angles can now be tuned separately for front and rear wheels - also inverted the sign to use the standard convention
  • Increased the maximum number of objects in a level, but with a new complexity limit (there can be more simple objects but not that many complex ones)
  • Doubled the maximum length of sequences (like walls) in levels
  • Session standings can now contain up to 100 players (multiple pages if more than 25), meant especially for multi-day sessions with changing players
  • Starting light object(s) in levels now change color based on whether the event is on
  • Removed the black glasses of the main lights in the Sport2 vehicle model (was LOD popping, too)
  • Made the maximum No ball touches time in soccer tunable, previously it was hard-coded to 30 seconds
  • Added a new Recording setting "Hide Full Paths In Logs", use e.g. when streaming and not wanting to show your user name in the path
  • Ultra graphics preset now uses SyncedMax as the FPS mode
  • Updated Unity version, possibly fixing some random issues
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link