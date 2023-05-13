 Skip to content

Theseus Protocol update for 13 May 2023

[Beta Version 0.8.0513] Meet Antiope, the new character! 5.13 Update Announce

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, after a period of design and development, our third character Antiope is finally going to meet you all. Before officially updating Antiope to the EA version, we will continue to improve her in BETA, including enhancing the gaming experience, completing the art resources for exclusive cards and chips, etc. We hope you like the character design of Antiope and also hope that you can give us more feedback and suggestions!

The overall update content is as follows:

·New character Antiope: Antiope can carry three melee weapons at the same time and can switch between different stances while moving to deal with various combat situations. Attacks played under different stances will produce special effects. Antiope also has unique defense, counterattack and healing mechanisms.

·Event optimization: The progress of the current event will be saved, and random rewards will now be clearly seen. The removal of some cards and equipment will now be a self-selected process.

How to play Beta Version
1、Right Click Theseus Protocol in your Libarary, click on Properties...

2、Select beta - Theseus Protocol test（04/22 Update: No need for code anymore）

How to quit Beta Version
Select None in Beta, then you could exit Beta Version.

