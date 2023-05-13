 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 13 May 2023

Patch Beta 1.3.281!

Share · View all patches · Build 11225428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thanks for the reports so far.

This small patch fixes the following issues:

  • Resource starvation bug
  • Far side roads getting deleted when their connected road gets updated

Happy playing!
Sepehr

