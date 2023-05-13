Update Version 1.1.1

Thank you for Supporting Idol Showdown! We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we've been getting and have been hard at work at fixing issues.

This patch is intended to be focused on fixing issues and introduce a change to our Air Tech and

Note: A version 1.1.0 was briefly released that was reported to cause input issues for certain controllers. This patch should disable a recent change to input rebinding until the issue is resolved. We apologize for issue.

Features

General Features:

Lobbies - Added ability to assign a tag to a Lobby

Possible tags are: none, newcomer, casual, veteran, god

Lobbies - Added ability to filter lobbies based on tags.

Online - added GGPO Frame Delay option

Training Room - Frame Advantage - this feature is currently a work in progress and is known to be inaccurate for ground/wallbounces (such as Aki’s Standing Heavy).

Gameplay Features:

Teching:

Air Tech and Ground techs are now performed by holding any attack button when a tech is possible.

You are still able to influence the direction of an air tech by holding the respective direction while teching

After an Air Tech, you are now invulnerable until hitting the ground OR performing any aerial action

Infinite Prevention System (IPS)

When IPS invulnerability is triggered in midair, you are now invulnerable until either teching or hitting the ground.

This contrasts with the old IPS System, where invulnerability would run out as soon as the tech window began.

Bugfixes

General Bugfixes

System Mechanics - STAR Meter - Fixed issue where having exactly 250 meter would not allow you to perform an EX move.

System Mechanics - Burst - Fixed issue where Burst would not cancel out knockback momentum

Stage - Fixed bug where certain combos could not be performed on the Idol Showdown Stage. Now all stages should be identical.

Tutorial - Bugfix where Superchat cancel and Combo into specials tutorials would sometimes not pass the player when the condition was performed.

Fixed issue where frame data could be inconsistent at the start of a match

General Online stability updates

General Localization and text fixes.

Gameplay Bugfixes

For this patch, our focus was on resolving attacks or character gameplay mechanics that were not working as intended and fixing bugs. Balancing adjustments will come in a future patch.

Fubuki:

Lucky DD Heavy - SSR Yukkuri Flip- Now is Air Unblockable, just like the other versions of Pachi

Lucky QCB - Grounded SSR Blizzard Swirl - Now has projectile invulnerability frames that match the other versions of Blizzard Swirl

Lucky QCB - Grounded SSR Blizzard Swirl - Fixed bug where attempting to Burst the lucky tail swirl would leave the opponent unable to move.

QCF L/M- Oruyanke (all variants) - Fixed issue where Hitstun and Blockstun were incorrectly set far below the intended values

Suisei:

Standing Medium - Resolved bug where Hitstun and Blockstun could be very inconsistent.

Sora

QCF Medium - On Stage! (High) - Fixed issue where the Blockstun was higher than hitstun.

DD Medium - A-egis Reflector! - Fixed issue when reflecting Ayame’s Ghost where even after reflect you would still be cursed

Botan

Jumping Heavy - Fixed issue where normal could deal chip damage.

Jumping Down Heavy - Lead Curtain - Correct sprite offset to better reflect Hitbox and Hurtbox.

Jumping Down Heavy - Lead Curtain - reduced visual hitstop

Aki

Air Special - Going Down - Removed STAR meter gain on execution. This will now match the STAR meter gain of Aki’s other teleport special moves

QCF Medium - Bad Boy - Fixed bug where the move was not obeying projectile limits. It will now behave similarly to Good Boy

Korone

Forward Medium - Orayo! - Will now connect both hits more consistently

Stand Medium - Fixed issue where normal could deal chip damage

Coco:

DD Heavy - Essence of Insertion: Tail-Slam - Fixed issue that was causing the opponent to be sent much further than expected.

Virtual Frontier Bugfixes

Collections Screen - Fixed issue where the Collections screen would sometimes display only the KFP bucket