 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 13 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.94 – Origins Map Work

Share · View all patches · Build 11225279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Some cliff rocks around the map. Much more to come map wise over the next few weeks.

Fixed

  • A lot of collision issues around barricades and other structures that made it hard to use them as cover and shoot past when taking on enemies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link