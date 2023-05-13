 Skip to content

icosi-do update for 13 May 2023

Update V-10: support for single-button mouse, etc.

Last edited by Wendy

A new regular update featuring better mouse support! I guess it was about time to improve the mouse interface such that icosi-do may be controlled with a single-button mouse. (My excuse is that it took me a while to realise that a carousel-like user interface fits the game menu very well.)

Other improvements in version V-10 (and in the demo):

  • A bug changing the volume of the background music has been fixed.
  • The use of Tilt Five's SDK is mentioned in the credits.

As always, please let me know any bugs, comments, and feedback!

