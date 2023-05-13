Update V-10: support for single-button mouse, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 11225251 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy

A new regular update featuring better mouse support! I guess it was about time to improve the mouse interface such that icosi-do may be controlled with a single-button mouse. (My excuse is that it took me a while to realise that a carousel-like user interface fits the game menu very well.)

Other improvements in version V-10 (and in the demo):

A bug changing the volume of the background music has been fixed.

The use of Tilt Five's SDK is mentioned in the credits.

As always, please let me know any bugs, comments, and feedback!