Halfway Patch

So half the new content promised for the "next patch" is in this one, as we figured these bugfixes needed to frolic free and unhindered.

Main mission and ship selection is navigable by controllers again /facepalm

Lightning weapons properly scale off coverage upgrades and work on turrets

Shield collision improved and several quality-of-life tweaks added to make them more useful

First "secret" level unlocked via achievement included

First "secret" ship included; unlocking it might just be connected to the aforementioned level...