Halfway Patch

So half the new content promised for the "next patch" is in this one, as we figured these bugfixes needed to frolic free and unhindered.
- Main mission and ship selection is navigable by controllers again /facepalm
- Lightning weapons properly scale off coverage upgrades and work on turrets
- Shield collision improved and several quality-of-life tweaks added to make them more useful
- First "secret" level unlocked via achievement included
- First "secret" ship included; unlocking it might just be connected to the aforementioned level...
