R-Lyke: Reverse update for 13 May 2023

Halfway Patch

Build 11225236

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So half the new content promised for the "next patch" is in this one, as we figured these bugfixes needed to frolic free and unhindered.

  • Main mission and ship selection is navigable by controllers again /facepalm
  • Lightning weapons properly scale off coverage upgrades and work on turrets
  • Shield collision improved and several quality-of-life tweaks added to make them more useful
  • First "secret" level unlocked via achievement included
  • First "secret" ship included; unlocking it might just be connected to the aforementioned level...

