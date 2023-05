Share · View all patches · Build 11225131 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 07:06:05 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Misc:[/b]

Cloud can be used for game saves now

The final boss will not jump into the lava any more

Some keys (like space) can be remapped for moving now

Fixed some naming mismatches

Thank you for your feedback and patience!