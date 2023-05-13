Update: New features

Share · View all patches · Build 11225061 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, in response to the call of many players, The “No Repeated Question Mode” now available!

This update includes the following:

Added "Question Mode" in the menu page "Options", and optional "NO Repeat" in which no duplicate questions will be drawn in each round of the game.

Tutorial video update, inside the eyesore mouse is gone.

Although I've been testing this out, I'm still a little nervous about the json operation.

Welcome to send email if you have any problems

Hold you tight.