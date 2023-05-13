 Skip to content

Teacher Certification Hell update for 13 May 2023

Update: New features

13 May 2023

Hello everyone, in response to the call of many players, The “No Repeated Question Mode” now available!

This update includes the following:

  • Added "Question Mode" in the menu page "Options", and optional "NO Repeat" in which no duplicate questions will be drawn in each round of the game.
  • Tutorial video update, inside the eyesore mouse is gone.

Although I've been testing this out, I'm still a little nervous about the json operation.
Welcome to send email if you have any problems

Hold you tight.

