Build 11224986 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy

According to user feedback, we have improved the UI

When a UI is selected, there will be a noticeable animation effect of size changes, rather than just slight color changes.

The UI can be pressed and cancelled using the AB button of the gamepad, and the gamepad control of the car free-placement menu in free exercise mode will no longer conflict with car driving.

Thanks to nomorevideos's kind suggestion.