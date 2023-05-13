Patch Notes 0.6.2.1

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.6.2.1 (13/05/2023)
-Fixed the problem where crafting Thrixun Keystone didn't register for Conquer Objectives.
-Fixed the problem where some challenges could be successful even though they were failed before.
-Conquer Objectives now also get checked when you return to the base after a map completion.
-Fixed the problem where Outlaw's Tornado bullet didn't pierce walls when Returnal relic was equipped.
-Fixed the problem where Bounties did not work in Heartless Cliff.
-Split power up of Warrior's Throw skill now has 40% chance on it.
