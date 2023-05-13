 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midautumn update for 13 May 2023

May 13 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11224922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks! Some more bug fixes, mainly focusing on the most commonly seen crashes, non-progression bugs and issues people have been mentioning!

  • using the leftmost saveslot no longer lets you open the save slot menu while the intro sequence is playing
  • you can now skip the intro sequence for all save slots. This used to not work if using the leftmost save slot
  • You should no longer get soft locked and unable to leave if you visit the temple district twice
  • deleting a save should no longer cause a File Input error when returning to menu from game
  • Robin should no longer repeatedly play the pickup vfx in their house if the codex opens with a null error
  • the sound of money spawning no longer occurs at the start of each room
  • voice lines in Practitioner's Journal should no longer overlap. Instead, the currently playing voice line will stop and the new one will then start.
  • some text size fixes to UI
  • Added the ability to change the volume of speech, as well as SFX previews for when changing SFX and Speech volume in the settings menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1582381 Depot 1582381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link