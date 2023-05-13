May 13 Bug Fixes

Hey folks! Some more bug fixes, mainly focusing on the most commonly seen crashes, non-progression bugs and issues people have been mentioning!
- using the leftmost saveslot no longer lets you open the save slot menu while the intro sequence is playing
- you can now skip the intro sequence for all save slots. This used to not work if using the leftmost save slot
- You should no longer get soft locked and unable to leave if you visit the temple district twice
- deleting a save should no longer cause a File Input error when returning to menu from game
- Robin should no longer repeatedly play the pickup vfx in their house if the codex opens with a null error
- the sound of money spawning no longer occurs at the start of each room
- voice lines in Practitioner's Journal should no longer overlap. Instead, the currently playing voice line will stop and the new one will then start.
- some text size fixes to UI
- Added the ability to change the volume of speech, as well as SFX previews for when changing SFX and Speech volume in the settings menu
