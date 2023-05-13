 Skip to content

Press Lex to Metaverx update for 13 May 2023

Your daily minor patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Majesties, strange things happenned (not to all but just one case is enough to check everything), so:

  • Fixed a missed interaction in the stage with your multiple versions (diamond - painting to get a key object).
  • One dialogue option appeared when it shouldn´t. Fixed, however if this happens again you will still be able to choose it but won´t work if you´re not carrying the item, which is quite obvious (when you see it you´ll understand it).
  • Another one I can´t remember (going through all the programming melted my brain).

If this weird problems persist (so far everybody has been able to beat the stages and progress) I´ll add some creative solutions (puzzles, gameplay or story won´t be altered).

Thank you so much for your comprehension. Be kind: review.

Changed files in this update

