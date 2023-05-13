Your daily minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11224830 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Majesties, strange things happenned (not to all but just one case is enough to check everything), so:

Fixed a missed interaction in the stage with your multiple versions (diamond - painting to get a key object).

One dialogue option appeared when it shouldn´t. Fixed, however if this happens again you will still be able to choose it but won´t work if you´re not carrying the item, which is quite obvious (when you see it you´ll understand it).

Another one I can´t remember (going through all the programming melted my brain).

If this weird problems persist (so far everybody has been able to beat the stages and progress) I´ll add some creative solutions (puzzles, gameplay or story won´t be altered).

Thank you so much for your comprehension. Be kind: review.