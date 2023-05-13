Your daily minor patch

Majesties, strange things happenned (not to all but just one case is enough to check everything), so:
- Fixed a missed interaction in the stage with your multiple versions (diamond - painting to get a key object).
- One dialogue option appeared when it shouldn´t. Fixed, however if this happens again you will still be able to choose it but won´t work if you´re not carrying the item, which is quite obvious (when you see it you´ll understand it).
- Another one I can´t remember (going through all the programming melted my brain).
If this weird problems persist (so far everybody has been able to beat the stages and progress) I´ll add some creative solutions (puzzles, gameplay or story won´t be altered).
Thank you so much for your comprehension. Be kind: review.
