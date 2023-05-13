BIG UPDATE - Patch note 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11224714 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 10:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Now is the time to indulge in romantic moments with Cecilia and Tyra, as well as experience the refreshing new content filled with lighthearted humor and significantly enhanced special scenes. 💕

Don't forget to share your feedback with us, so we can continue to improve our products and offer you the best gaming experience possible. ❤️

1. New Features

Cecilia and Tyra’s dating features: unlocked after chapters 1-2, 2-7, 6-6, and 8-6. You can use save 9-9 to directly access the dating scenes on the Replay screen.



Dating scenes



New special scenes: unlocked Tyra’s new scene after 4-8 and Cecilia’s one after 8-6 (accessed via the Gallery, click on the top heart icon).

Shop features: purchase and sell equipment, gems, gifts, and legacy outfits for your ladies.



Shop features



New druid unit: Collect elite equipment in Chapters 8-8 and 9-2.



Druid unit



Druid unit Affection level: reduces skill cost in battles for generals. It is increased by dating or giving gifts to the ladies. Gifts can be purchased in the shop or collected in battles.

2. Improvements:

Deployable General’s regular attacks have been improved:

Generals with warrior class have a chance to stun and push back enemies, having a certain area of effect.

Generals with Mage class can cause explosions and damage all enemies within a certain radius.

Assassin Lydia remains unchanged with her single-target attacks.

You can now recall your Generals after you deploy them.

Siege battles have been rebalanced for a more intense and enjoyable experience true to its nature.

Monsters and Dragons have been reclassified as Beasts. Beast and Mage are two classes that will deal 50% extra damage to each other. A new unit counter chart can be viewed during battles.

Sorting units: you can now re-arrange your unit bar in battles. Simple drag and drop a unit to a desired order.

To enhance the story's depth further, there are additional dialogs between you and enemy lieutenants at the moment they are captured.

3. Game Balances:

The difficulty has been slightly adjusted in normal mode and hard mode is now more challenging.

You receive more gold in the first three chapters to help with your upgrades.

Some units’ deployment points have been adjusted.

And other performances, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements are done in this patch note.

🌟 There are also seven new achievements in this update.

