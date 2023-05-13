4.1 Update - New Features And Outfit

Hello goat sacrificers!

We've finally had time to dig into our backlog since The Slaughterhouse update and we're pleased to bring you a number of the most highly requested features and fixes, as well as a new purchasable outfit for Sam (bonus points for those who recognise where it draws its inspiration from!)

We can also confirm that work on the next DEVOUR map is well underway, and that the team is really excited about its direction. We'll share more info about our schedule for the map when we have a clearer idea of it ourselves. Please see below for a look at Sam's awesome new outfit, and a detailed change log.

Full 4.1 change log:

New purchasable 'Victory' outfit for Sam

Players can vote to skip ending cut-scenes

Game will pause in single-player when the menu is opened

New button for hosts in the menu to "Exit to Lobby" (instead of exiting back to the main menu)

When opening a locked door with a key for the first time, an unlock sound will play

Keys are now greyed out in the list once used on all maps

Single player can now use text chat (useful for making notes for yourself whilst playing)

Added camera shake to the elevator during the intro on The Asylum

Improved performance for hosts when opening/closing doors. (Older machines may

have previously had some stutter with this, but it's now been eliminated)

have previously had some stutter with this, but it's now been eliminated) Fixed an issue where Inmates and Demons would sometimes ignore UV flashlight after a player reconnects to a game

Added a warning to the server browser when joining public lobbies of the potential for meeting hackers when playing with people online

Boar charge on Slaughterhouse will cancel if a door suddenly blocks the boar mid-charge

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/devour