Update 1.2 Bug fixes and balance changes

Time for another smaller update, but it hopefully has a larger impact on some of the builds in the game with some buffs to upgrades that did not feel impactful enough. The xp amount increase from upgraded minions should hopefully make it easier to come back in a round where the minions have become too many since if you manage to kill some of the large ones off you will level up quite quickly.

Features/Improvements

New upgrade Holy Fire Count. Increase the targets damaged by Holy Fire by 1

Increased the limit of active gold coins on the map from 256 to 512

Balance changes

Increased the xp gained from upgraded minions from 2 times the base amount to 3 times the base amount

Holy Fire Heal upgrade heal chance increased from 15% to 25%

Holy Fire Heal upgrade heal amount increased from 10 to 15

Increased the Bear base health from 200 to 300

Dash Unstoppable now grants unstoppable for a short duration after the Dash has ended as well

Weapon Dash Unstoppable now grants unstoppable for a short duration after the Dash has ended as well

Bug fixes