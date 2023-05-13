Update 1.2 Bug fixes and balance changes

Time for another smaller update, but it hopefully has a larger impact on some of the builds in the game with some buffs to upgrades that did not feel impactful enough. The xp amount increase from upgraded minions should hopefully make it easier to come back in a round where the minions have become too many since if you manage to kill some of the large ones off you will level up quite quickly.
Features/Improvements
- New upgrade Holy Fire Count. Increase the targets damaged by Holy Fire by 1
- Increased the limit of active gold coins on the map from 256 to 512
Balance changes
- Increased the xp gained from upgraded minions from 2 times the base amount to 3 times the base amount
- Holy Fire Heal upgrade heal chance increased from 15% to 25%
- Holy Fire Heal upgrade heal amount increased from 10 to 15
- Increased the Bear base health from 200 to 300
- Dash Unstoppable now grants unstoppable for a short duration after the Dash has ended as well
- Weapon Dash Unstoppable now grants unstoppable for a short duration after the Dash has ended as well
Bug fixes
- Fixed so Bodhmall cannot be used to unlock the No Healing achievement since her passive ability is a healing ability
- Bear can now pickup gold coins after getting the bear pickup upgrade
- Block ability effect is now in the correct place for the Monk character
- Lava pools no longer stays active after game over
- Fixed rendering issues on Pirate map and The Forge map
- Fixed a bug where some crowd control effects already active would not clear when becoming unstoppable from certain abilities
Changed files in this update