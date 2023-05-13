V1.31- Version update

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs, and more optimizations are still being improved. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!

Replaced mouse indicators

Improved some skill damage

Add boss and elite monster health bars

Click 'Crisis' now to clear the sheep from the start interface

Weapons and weapon effects can now also apply special effects transparency

Fix some bugs in skills

There will be a lot of content to be updated next time, and the update time is expected to be longer. During this period, there should be some minor updates or patches ( ^ ▽ ^ )