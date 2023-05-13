V1.31- Version update

Hello everyone, this update mainly fixes some bugs, and more optimizations are still being improved. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!
Update content
- Replaced mouse indicators
- Improved some skill damage
- Add boss and elite monster health bars
- Click 'Crisis' now to clear the sheep from the start interface
- Weapons and weapon effects can now also apply special effects transparency
- Fix some bugs in skills
There will be a lot of content to be updated next time, and the update time is expected to be longer. During this period, there should be some minor updates or patches ( ^ ▽ ^ )
Changed files in this update