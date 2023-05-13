 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 13 May 2023

Feature Friday - May 12, 2023

204.72

  • Added a remappable command for interacting with your companions (defaults to Ctrl-C).
  • Items being gigantic no longer uses up one of their three modding slots.
  • Improved the artifact identification messages shown when you permanently come to understand an artifact you temporarily understand due to tech or bioscanning.
  • When a weapon can only penetrate a maximum of 1x, the penetration arrow icon in its display name is now black.
  • Offhand attacks from your stinger now always apply their venom.
  • Palladium electrodeposits are now destroyed on removal, and their Intelligence bonus, when applicable, now counts toward skill requirements. (Existing implants in saved games will not be affected.)
  • Becoming hungry no longer interrupts autoact. Becoming famished still does.
  • Items marked to be treated as scrap no longer continue to be treated as scrap if they become unidentified.
  • Brinestalk gates and iron gates no longer occlude vision while closed.
  • Popups from pulsed field magnets ripping things off your body now require you to press space to dismiss them.
  • You no longer get a chronology entry for visiting a generated village if it's the village you started in.
  • Gave glowsphere and silver rondure more appropriate tiles.
  • Made the gigantic chassis plate metal.
  • Made wavy doors metal.
  • Improved the sort order of liquid containers.
  • Fixed a bug that caused named items to include superfluous details about their state in their descriptions.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Find Eskhind" quest to start when Eskhind was slain.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing a movement direction multiple times could cause one press to not register.
  • Fixed a bug that made nulling melee weapons not necessarily eligible for the Jacked mod.
  • Fixed a bug that made autoexplore unable to swap positions with animated doors that the player was unable to unlock.
  • Fixed a bug that made some remote sensing effects carry through inappropriate colors to the tiles shown.
  • [modding] The PortableWall part now supports a field DeployingWhat for controlling the text the field picker displays.

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
