Feature Friday - May 12, 2023

204.72
- Added a remappable command for interacting with your companions (defaults to Ctrl-C).
- Items being gigantic no longer uses up one of their three modding slots.
- Improved the artifact identification messages shown when you permanently come to understand an artifact you temporarily understand due to tech or bioscanning.
- When a weapon can only penetrate a maximum of 1x, the penetration arrow icon in its display name is now black.
- Offhand attacks from your stinger now always apply their venom.
- Palladium electrodeposits are now destroyed on removal, and their Intelligence bonus, when applicable, now counts toward skill requirements. (Existing implants in saved games will not be affected.)
- Becoming hungry no longer interrupts autoact. Becoming famished still does.
- Items marked to be treated as scrap no longer continue to be treated as scrap if they become unidentified.
- Brinestalk gates and iron gates no longer occlude vision while closed.
- Popups from pulsed field magnets ripping things off your body now require you to press space to dismiss them.
- You no longer get a chronology entry for visiting a generated village if it's the village you started in.
- Gave glowsphere and silver rondure more appropriate tiles.
- Made the gigantic chassis plate metal.
- Made wavy doors metal.
- Improved the sort order of liquid containers.
- Fixed a bug that caused named items to include superfluous details about their state in their descriptions.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Find Eskhind" quest to start when Eskhind was slain.
- Fixed an issue where pressing a movement direction multiple times could cause one press to not register.
- Fixed a bug that made nulling melee weapons not necessarily eligible for the Jacked mod.
- Fixed a bug that made autoexplore unable to swap positions with animated doors that the player was unable to unlock.
- Fixed a bug that made some remote sensing effects carry through inappropriate colors to the tiles shown.
- [modding] The PortableWall part now supports a field DeployingWhat for controlling the text the field picker displays.
Changed files in this update