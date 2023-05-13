 Skip to content

PROJECT MAZE update for 13 May 2023

UPDATE 0.9.6.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11224479

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed re-mapping of Mark system
  • Edited loading screen notes
  • Notes in right down corner of screen now showing actual keys

    KNOWN BUG: If you make changes while playing you need to restart level.

