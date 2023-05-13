- Fixed re-mapping of Mark system
- Edited loading screen notes
- Notes in right down corner of screen now showing actual keys
KNOWN BUG: If you make changes while playing you need to restart level.
PROJECT MAZE update for 13 May 2023
UPDATE 0.9.6.5.1
