 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 13 May 2023

Update for 13 May 2023 - Fixes to The Factory and Lighting Update All Scenes

Share · View all patches · Build 11224435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some minor fixes to the factory scene have been done to hide some wall gaps. This change will not affect gameplay and is visual only
  • Generated the lighting in all scenes to update shadows and reflections related to objects added in the last few updates

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link