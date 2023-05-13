Splash Screen Update (w/ Epilogue Progress) | v0.6.4

First, some information about Epilogue...

I am very quickly creating the Epilogue. It is going well and the testing is as well. The Epilogue will have 3 parts to it. Without spoiling what the Epilogue will entail/contain, I have listed the progress of where I am in the development of it.

Epilogue Progress

Part 1: FINISHED (has mild bugs & requires some polishing)

Part 2: In progress (approx. 20% complete)

Part 3: NOT STARTED

New!

Added a splash screen before the game launches which includes the missing buttons for the Trello and Discord.

Changes

You can now only bring one light source with you on Quickplay

Adjusted some code in the Steam Achievements

Fixes