Nightly Maintenance update for 13 May 2023

Splash Screen Update (w/ Epilogue Progress) | v0.6.4

First, some information about Epilogue...

I am very quickly creating the Epilogue. It is going well and the testing is as well. The Epilogue will have 3 parts to it. Without spoiling what the Epilogue will entail/contain, I have listed the progress of where I am in the development of it.

Epilogue Progress

Part 1: FINISHED (has mild bugs & requires some polishing)
Part 2: In progress (approx. 20% complete)
Part 3: NOT STARTED

New!

  • Added a splash screen before the game launches which includes the missing buttons for the Trello and Discord.

Changes

  • You can now only bring one light source with you on Quickplay
  • Adjusted some code in the Steam Achievements

Fixes

  • Fixed UI element scaling issues on non-1080p displays.

