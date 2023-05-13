Splash Screen Update (w/ Epilogue Progress) | v0.6.4

First, some information about Epilogue...
I am very quickly creating the Epilogue. It is going well and the testing is as well. The Epilogue will have 3 parts to it. Without spoiling what the Epilogue will entail/contain, I have listed the progress of where I am in the development of it.
Epilogue Progress
Part 1: FINISHED (has mild bugs & requires some polishing)
Part 2: In progress (approx. 20% complete)
Part 3: NOT STARTED
New!
- Added a splash screen before the game launches which includes the missing buttons for the Trello and Discord.
Changes
- You can now only bring one light source with you on Quickplay
- Adjusted some code in the Steam Achievements
Fixes
- Fixed UI element scaling issues on non-1080p displays.
