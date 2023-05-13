 Skip to content

Crupt update for 13 May 2023

Update 90

Share · View all patches · Build 11224203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug related to the durability fix from last update and items with fractional durability remaining

Colosseum:
-Made Abrasive and Fractured mutually exclusive

