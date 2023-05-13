 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight Crawlers update for 13 May 2023

Hotfix v1.1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11224191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps,

Quick little hotfix that addressed some issues from 1.1.0.

  • Fixed a bug that made the glyph tooltip not disappear after extracting essence from it
  • Addressed an issue where minimizing the game did not block input, essentially still running even if the game window wasn't focused
  • Slightly reduced the chance for weapons to drop but increased their chances of rolling higher values

Thank you for bringing these issues to my attention so I could get them fixed!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1649131 Depot 1649131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link