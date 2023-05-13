Hotfix v1.1.0.3

Hey peeps,
Quick little hotfix that addressed some issues from 1.1.0.
- Fixed a bug that made the glyph tooltip not disappear after extracting essence from it
- Addressed an issue where minimizing the game did not block input, essentially still running even if the game window wasn't focused
- Slightly reduced the chance for weapons to drop but increased their chances of rolling higher values
Thank you for bringing these issues to my attention so I could get them fixed!
Changed files in this update