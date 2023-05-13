Hotfix v1.1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11224191 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 07:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey peeps,

Quick little hotfix that addressed some issues from 1.1.0.

Fixed a bug that made the glyph tooltip not disappear after extracting essence from it

Addressed an issue where minimizing the game did not block input, essentially still running even if the game window wasn't focused

Slightly reduced the chance for weapons to drop but increased their chances of rolling higher values

Thank you for bringing these issues to my attention so I could get them fixed!