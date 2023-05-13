 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 13 May 2023

0.71.200

Share · View all patches · Build 11224154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Conversation system in character demo (Content/scripts/character_controller.lua)
  • fixes for ray tracing backface culling
  • improvements for transparent shadow (transparent materials can also receive transparent shadows in some cases)
  • VRM import small improvements: skin subsurface scattering, disables shadow casting for some face elements to avoid small shadow pixels on face from eyebrows, etc.
  • DDS loading fix for non divisible by 4 dimensions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link