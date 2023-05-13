- Conversation system in character demo (Content/scripts/character_controller.lua)
- fixes for ray tracing backface culling
- improvements for transparent shadow (transparent materials can also receive transparent shadows in some cases)
- VRM import small improvements: skin subsurface scattering, disables shadow casting for some face elements to avoid small shadow pixels on face from eyebrows, etc.
- DDS loading fix for non divisible by 4 dimensions
Wicked Engine update for 13 May 2023
0.71.200
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update