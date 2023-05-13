Version 0.85 - Build 111 ; SubBuild 2023.5.13

Here's an important update for the doubles AI players, which should greatly lower the number of wrong behavior of the CPU in doubles (although it may create rarer but more intricate ones :fear: ).
And here's the complete changelog.
New Features :
- Gameplay : new Acceleration Trait "Rapid Fire" => the acceleration is 5 km/h slower, but its preparation is 15% faster and it's 10% less tiring
- Modding : you can now change the Country 3-Letter codes by adding codes into Lang_English_Mod.txt ; here's an example : "CountryCHE SUI" => this will show "SUI" instead of "CHE" ; so no need to change the Country files anymore
Changes :
- Strike : tuned a bit the slice so the maximum backspin is done when the ball is around the stomach height instead of the shoulder height
- AI : many improvements & fixes for the doubles CPU
- AI : the CPU should now catch a bit more balls when serving & volleying and when rushing the net
Bug Fixes :
- AI : sometimes the CPU was thinking he'd need a long time to reach his current position and thus was doing a slice instead of a better strike for no apparent reason
- Modding : in some cases, the Profile screen was not displayed after installing a new Mod that was creating a new Profile
- Modding : if a Mod was depending on another Mod, it was still loaded even if that other Mod wasn't loaded with the current Profile
Changed files in this update