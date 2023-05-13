Version 0.85 - Build 111 ; SubBuild 2023.5.13

Here's an important update for the doubles AI players, which should greatly lower the number of wrong behavior of the CPU in doubles (although it may create rarer but more intricate ones :fear: ).

And here's the complete changelog.

New Features :

Gameplay : new Acceleration Trait "Rapid Fire" => the acceleration is 5 km/h slower, but its preparation is 15% faster and it's 10% less tiring

Modding : you can now change the Country 3-Letter codes by adding codes into Lang_English_Mod.txt ; here's an example : "CountryCHE SUI" => this will show "SUI" instead of "CHE" ; so no need to change the Country files anymore

Changes :

Strike : tuned a bit the slice so the maximum backspin is done when the ball is around the stomach height instead of the shoulder height

AI : many improvements & fixes for the doubles CPU

AI : the CPU should now catch a bit more balls when serving & volleying and when rushing the net

Bug Fixes :