Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 May 2023

Update 1.67-7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11224086

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new container: Ingredient Jar. You can store serum ingredients in it. It will be a quest reward from Haruko after you get her recipe book back (requires new playthrough if you have already completed that quest)

  • Fixed several bugs related to my code refactoring for the Dead Zone DLC. Symptom including essential NPCs having lower health, the border patrol guards having too much health, and DLC items showing up unexpectedly

