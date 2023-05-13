 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lovely Planet update for 13 May 2023

Hotfix 1.62

Share · View all patches · Build 11223953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This update adds a Developer Console to the game which can be accessed from the Main Menu.

Hit Shift + F1 to enable the console. For now, the following commands are available for use.

  1. "unlock" - a soft unlock that opens all levels in the main menu. This command doesn't affect your saved progress.

  2. "reset_secrets" - resets all secrets. ⚠️ This will remove your progress from the save file. ⚠️ Achievements will not be affected.

All commands need to be prefixed with "!!" to work. I'll add some more functions in updates to follow.

First Lovely Planet update to ship from Japan! 🎌

Infinite Bliss ✨

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Depot (WIN) Depot 298601
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Depot (OSX) Depot 298602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link