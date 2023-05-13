Hotfix 1.62

Share · View all patches · Build 11223953 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 06:13:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

This update adds a Developer Console to the game which can be accessed from the Main Menu.

Hit Shift + F1 to enable the console. For now, the following commands are available for use.

"unlock" - a soft unlock that opens all levels in the main menu. This command doesn't affect your saved progress. "reset_secrets" - resets all secrets. ⚠️ This will remove your progress from the save file. ⚠️ Achievements will not be affected.

All commands need to be prefixed with "!!" to work. I'll add some more functions in updates to follow.

First Lovely Planet update to ship from Japan! 🎌

Infinite Bliss ✨