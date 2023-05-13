 Skip to content

1414: Crossroads update for 13 May 2023

Update notes for May 12th, 2023 (Release 2.9.5)

Last edited by Wendy

The following changes were made in this release:

  • Added HUD button to quickly bring up the HUD.
  • Added PAUSE button to stop the game while you go get a snack.
  • Improved the avatars for Brendylynn and Destiny.
  • Moved food descriptions from the titles to the description box.
  • Fixed problem where Brendylynn got stuck in the first basement of the Guild Hall.
  • Fixed problem where Brendylynn hit the wall and got stuck going to bedrooms in the Ruben Inn.
  • Fixed problem where the game hung after a failed escape from an attack.

