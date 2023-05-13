Update notes for May 12th, 2023 (Release 2.9.5)

The following changes were made in this release:
- Added HUD button to quickly bring up the HUD.
- Added PAUSE button to stop the game while you go get a snack.
- Improved the avatars for Brendylynn and Destiny.
- Moved food descriptions from the titles to the description box.
- Fixed problem where Brendylynn got stuck in the first basement of the Guild Hall.
- Fixed problem where Brendylynn hit the wall and got stuck going to bedrooms in the Ruben Inn.
- Fixed problem where the game hung after a failed escape from an attack.
Changed files in this update