Patch v0.4.13 Live

Hi everyone,

Just pushed another patch live. Here's what's new:

Re-worked save data async calls to ensure proper data loading order. This will help with potential variations in deserialization time. Further improvements will be added in future patches as well, including a check for corrupted save data, in which case the user will be presented with various options in the event their data is corrupted. Stay posted for more on this.

Fixed WASD bindings. S now navigates down and A navigates Left

Doubled spawn chance of flesh piles during Autlaic Boss Fight

Increased soul drop rate during Autlaic Boss Fight

Added a secondary submit point for the Max Talent Achievements

Bilee's hit boxes are now properly disabled after attacks and on death

Modified code and verified corrupted souls curse is working properly

Improved Meatbomb targeting and fixed a bug not being able to target certain enemies

Will be working on the Ranger all day tomorrow, and taking Sunday off, for the most part. Next week we'll be grinding hard on the Ranger class, and we'll probably push 1-2 more builds live as well, including lots of fixes and improvements many of you have requested. Stay posted for more details, and thanks for your support.

Stingbot