2023.5.13update

・Fixed a bug that the project "Dike construction" was not displayed

・If the embankment has already been built at the base, even if the typhoon passes, the popularity of the people and the walls will not decrease.

・The Sekigahara Scenario has been resolved by the West Army and East Army in a maximum of 5 years.

Clicking the icon on the merchant screen will now display an explanation of the ability.

・Adjusted the CPU processing during the successor meeting.

・When informing, depending on the master's personality, success or failure can be clearly understood.

・If a warlord is prohibited from reporting, etc., it will not be displayed on the log screen on the upper left.

・Fixed a bug where a military commander was created with a score of 0 when collecting a clan on the ronin promotion screen.

・other minor bug fix

・other minor update