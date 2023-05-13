 Skip to content

I Have Powers! update for 13 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11223861 · Last edited by Wendy

Update to some gameplay elements, some powers edited to work better when flying or hovering.

Enemies can now attack players from the ground against players flying or hovering.

I Have Powers! Content Depot 1205651
