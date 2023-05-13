Patch 1.031 Notes

Hello everyone! Just a few fixes and adjustments in this update. Next update likely won't be for a while, but will mostly be some rebalancing and post-game content.

Bug Fixes:

-The Zawd, Quuwuuriak's Vital Steel, and Manacles of the Standby had no price assigned so they were able to be crafted freely. They now correctly cost 50 Blood.

-Turn Count and Enemy KO Count trackers properly reset after battle. They were technically resetting on "Turn 0" of a battle, but this was leading to some numbers being poorly represented in the Equipment menu for several Crafted items, as well as some Door effects appearing to be/not be in effect at the start of combat when they shouldn't.

-Some pieces of Equipment had the word "Lifesteal" in their description in place of "Healthsteal". This has been fixed.

-"Exploding Cap" was misspelt as "Explodng Cap". This has been fixed.

-Elite affixes that affect Hp or Mp Regen had "Regen" as "regen" in their mouseover description. It's just me being nitpicky, but this has been fixed.

QoL/Balance Change:

-Each class now has equipment limitations that better suit what they should be built toward. This has somewhat improved the functionality of the "Optimize" command in the Equipment menu.

Pandemonium Mode (For those who didn't play/read Patch 1.02: this randomizer mode happens when you try to leave the Guild multiple times through the south of the room in the very first room of the game):

-Pandemonium Mode now gives 1 Weapon and 4 Armor items at random at the start to make it less harsh.

-Pandemonium Mode now has multiple difficulty settings. Play on Normal, Hard, and Impossible.

-After choosing the difficulty, it will also prompt for if you want Hardcore Mode. Normally after moving through five rooms and onto the next floor the party fully heals. Hardcore Mode doesn't do that.

That covers this round. Thanks again as always for all of your patience and support.