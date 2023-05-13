 Skip to content

Crystarise update for 13 May 2023

Ver.0.1.8 Update

Ver.0.1.8 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update for Ver.0.1.8 has been delivered.
Includes the following fixes:

・Shorter startup time
・Fixed a bug that sometimes fails to save
・Fixed a bug where the skill "Shot Critical UP" was not activated
・Fixed a bug that sometimes becomes inoperable when rearranging on the item edit screen
・Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable when placing items after disbanding the lobby in multiplayer.
・Other minor bug fixes

In addition, some parameters have been adjusted so that the game can be played comfortably.
・Strength of some monsters
・Strength of some bosses
・Drop rate of some items
・Can destroy thorns found in dungeons

Please get the latest version when playing.

Changed files in this update

