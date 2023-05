0.9773a Patch fix

The following changes have been made in version 0.9773a:

-Fixed options buttons having wrong initial value when loading non-default settings

-Fixed Void rooms always spawning exit doors on top of everything.

-Removed ceiling Smilers from edge ceiling tiles to prevent them from being hidden.

-long blood pools were misaligned

-Better carpet mip mapping

-Step sounds trigger properly on stairs.

-Made Smiler Kill trigger larger so it's harder to escape

-Plane no longer disables on interact during intro

-Baked reflection cube maps to further optimize some laggy areas.

-More tweaking of Ducking mechanic

Okay. Hopefully this is the last patch for a while

Next stop . . .

-=[ ComAdore ]=-