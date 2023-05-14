Slave RPG 2.2 - The Legacy Update

Boring Back-end Stuff

Hello once again, to kick things off we have updated the version of Unity for a bit of a more stable experience. We also reworked how player/item data is handled to be better streamlined, the item data rework should, repeat should, also fix a nasty bug that has existed a while for certain users. Audio clips have all been converted to stereo instead of the mono/stereo mix that they were before, while also taking up less file size. Lastly we changed the compiling back-end to use IL2CPP instead of mono, generally this should make the game more stable, be more secure, results in less overall files, and may improve performance on certain machines.

Exciting Combat Changes & Improvements

This is the bulk of changes and additions for this update so strap in. We have changed the design of the combat momentum bars to be more dynamic and better represent the flow of battle. Enemies that use firearms are now more likely to use them and when enemies defend or heal they no longer charge at the player. Changed some enemy special attacks to not specify player limbs anymore (poison and health steal), changed some enemy special attacks to have a display bar for their effects on the player, replaced the human enemy type special attack, and changed most special attacks to scale with the enemies level. Changed combat rolls to be more consistent, renamed "probability bonus" to "roll bonus", changed attack roll bonus to only scale with the Dexterity core stat, removed the action probability bonus stat while making actions scale with attack roll bonus, and changed all combat rolls to add a plus one per each failed roll. Lastly we added several new effects to make combat "pop" a little more, the camera now pushes/pulls when the player is hit/lands a hit, new blood splashes come out of the player and enemy, and new sound effects have been added.

Visual Updates

The game still looks pretty identical, but we did want to point out some visual improvements we made for 3D mode in this update. We have added several new particle effects, largely in combat, but we also reworked the old rain effect and added splashed to the ground while its raining. Certain objects in the world will now have slightly random positioning, rotation, and scale to add more variety. We also re-added the old tree model as a variant to the tree model we replaced it with in the last update, we think the mix of both looks better than either one by itself.

Bug Fixes

There is always a lot of bugs, you know it, we know it, it's inevitable. With this update though we managed to squash out another 17 pretty notable ones to smoothen things out while playing. They range from smaller things like misaligned text, to larger issues such as combat calculations being blatantly wrong and interaction texts not disappearing when they should. Is the game now magically bug free? No. It's better though.

Miscellaneous

A few smaller things to wrap things up, starting with reworking the mini-games a bit to be more involved and have more consistent mechanics. We added a bit of additional late game support by including a new "Destroy Town" option in the town interaction menu after the player has killed the Deity. We have also simplified the tutorial messages to be easier to follow along and added very clear menu pop-ups when the player is out of stamina and can no longer perform certain actions for the day. Finally the combat encounter countdown of the world map has been made much more consistent and actually pauses with timescale or the pause menu being opened.

**_We know what you're probably thinking if you've kept up with this game all these years, yes we did have a "Final Update" and yes, we then did have a "Final? Update" roughly a year later, and here we are a little over another year and another update. This time will be different though, we promise that this is the last update, for sure, 100% guaranteed, no more updates after this one, probably.

In regards to new content, the game ain't gettin' no more. In regards to future bug fixes/back-end improvements/quality of life changes, there may be another update way down the line after we launch yet another super niche game that no one plays. Who's to say?

Regardless, we hope you enjoy this update and what we have put out. If you would like to support us you can check out some of our other games on Itch.IO, Steam, or some unnamed nefariously free websites. Thank you guys for the support as always and have a good day! (Also, we know that the image linked at the bottom in our old posts doesn't work anymore.)_**