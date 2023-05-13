- Feature: Added inventory management also to the main bottom bar where it can more easily be seen.
- Balancing: Annacoesta is now trained in Intimidation.
- Rules fidelity: Dropping an item on the ground now doesn't provoke attacks of opportunity.
- Rules fidelity: Added an optional rule toggle that enables items to be dropped on the ground when a hero falls unconscious.
- Bugfix: Fixed that you could use Feint against mindless creatures.
- Bugfix: Fixed that Standing up from Prone didn't provoke attacks of opportunity.
- Bugfix: Fixed that Feint was affected by the multiple attack penalty
- Bugfix: Fixed that you could stow and drop grappled creatures, and that this caused a progression-breaking crash.
- User interface: Fixed that on the end credits scene, the list of play testers was covered by buttons.
Version 1.18 (May 13th)
