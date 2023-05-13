 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quest for the Golden Candelabra update for 13 May 2023

Version 1.18 (May 13th)

Share · View all patches · Build 11223724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Feature: Added inventory management also to the main bottom bar where it can more easily be seen.
  • Balancing: Annacoesta is now trained in Intimidation.
  • Rules fidelity: Dropping an item on the ground now doesn't provoke attacks of opportunity.
  • Rules fidelity: Added an optional rule toggle that enables items to be dropped on the ground when a hero falls unconscious.
  • Bugfix: Fixed that you could use Feint against mindless creatures.
  • Bugfix: Fixed that Standing up from Prone didn't provoke attacks of opportunity.
  • Bugfix: Fixed that Feint was affected by the multiple attack penalty
  • Bugfix: Fixed that you could stow and drop grappled creatures, and that this caused a progression-breaking crash.
  • User interface: Fixed that on the end credits scene, the list of play testers was covered by buttons.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2381161 Depot 2381161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link