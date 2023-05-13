Build v0.11.1

This build contains numerous changes and fixes! Including but not limited to:
- Fixed In game music and playlist
- Updated loading image
- Fixed various performance issues related to collision detection and monitoring
- Increased minimum separation distance of zombies when flocking
- Reduced particle counts for optimization for weapons and menus
- Update to Blood pop particle style to be less memory intensive
- Adjusted speed of gravity gun
- Fixed issue with Restart not resetting Horde
- Added Start as a shortcut on a controller from the Enter Initials screen
- Reduced blood and size of particles on main menu to help with jitter
- Spawn rate adjustments for: Medpack (increased), banana gun (decreased), Stamina boost (increased), Double firepower (increased)
- Tweaks and Optimizations for zombie, powerup, and bullet spawn/despawn
- Fixed bug BFG to allow it to hit all zombies
- Increased cooldown time on BFG
- Adjustments to zombie-bullet collision detection for better close range accuracy
- Zombie minimum spawn distance added to prevent them from spawning right next to player
- Adjustment to popup text size for visibility
- Disabled ragdoll until more optimizations can be made
