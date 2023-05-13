 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horde update for 13 May 2023

Build v0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11223692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build contains numerous changes and fixes! Including but not limited to:

  • Fixed In game music and playlist
  • Updated loading image
  • Fixed various performance issues related to collision detection and monitoring
  • Increased minimum separation distance of zombies when flocking
  • Reduced particle counts for optimization for weapons and menus
  • Update to Blood pop particle style to be less memory intensive
  • Adjusted speed of gravity gun
  • Fixed issue with Restart not resetting Horde
  • Added Start as a shortcut on a controller from the Enter Initials screen
  • Reduced blood and size of particles on main menu to help with jitter
  • Spawn rate adjustments for: Medpack (increased), banana gun (decreased), Stamina boost (increased), Double firepower (increased)
  • Tweaks and Optimizations for zombie, powerup, and bullet spawn/despawn
  • Fixed bug BFG to allow it to hit all zombies
  • Increased cooldown time on BFG
  • Adjustments to zombie-bullet collision detection for better close range accuracy
  • Zombie minimum spawn distance added to prevent them from spawning right next to player
  • Adjustment to popup text size for visibility
  • Disabled ragdoll until more optimizations can be made

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347931 Depot 2347931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347932 Depot 2347932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link