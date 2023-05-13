Stability Patch - v3.32.3

Changes
- Hamartia: UI changes, such as arrows in Locations screen, no longer appear before finding the Quest Stone.
- Poena now has the 'humanoid' tag.
- Polished treasure descriptions in Mushroom Shop when translated to other languages.
Bugs
- Fixed crashes when unmaking or breaking apart items while the quest Bad Business was active.
- Fixed bugs when switching between different saves.
- Fixed bug where the navigation selector would often start in the wrong position.
- Fixed importing of save data where extra space at the start or end would cause it to fail.
- Fixed ambient sound of water during the "Cross Deadwood River" cinematic.
Changed files in this update