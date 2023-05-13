 Skip to content

Stone Story RPG update for 13 May 2023

Stability Patch - v3.32.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Hamartia: UI changes, such as arrows in Locations screen, no longer appear before finding the Quest Stone.
  • Poena now has the 'humanoid' tag.
  • Polished treasure descriptions in Mushroom Shop when translated to other languages.

Bugs

  • Fixed crashes when unmaking or breaking apart items while the quest Bad Business was active.
  • Fixed bugs when switching between different saves.
  • Fixed bug where the navigation selector would often start in the wrong position.
  • Fixed importing of save data where extra space at the start or end would cause it to fail.
  • Fixed ambient sound of water during the "Cross Deadwood River" cinematic.

