 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

リアルタイムアシストリプレイタイム ～閉店までの1分間～ update for 13 May 2023

3.0.5 Increased the display number of rankings from 100 to 300

Share · View all patches · Build 11223626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3.0.5 Increased the display number of rankings from 100 to 300
(Thank you for the participation of many high-level players beyond expectations)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2310721 Depot 2310721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link