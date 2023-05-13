Update notes for May 12th 2023

Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where summoned minions (e.g., cats) would follow a different player in multi-player mode.
- Status sounds (e.g., being on fire) should no longer play when the victory/defeat screen pops up
- Optimized fire trails so they should not cause significant frame drops
Changes:
- Temporary speed-up loot now drops, which increases the player's movement speed by 50% for 10 seconds
- Added a speed-up perk that increases the movement speed of the player
- Adjusted level-up perk rarity and drop rates
- Mouseover tooltips now appear in the difficulty selection menu, and the tooltips no longer disappear after a timeout
- Small rocks no longer spawn, and large rocks spawn farther apart, so players should no longer get stuck behind rocks that are hidden by trees
- Replaced "accept player(s)" with "confirm" in the player selection menu
- Updated description of the possum perk
- Players' skills should no longer activate once the victory screen pops up
