Feisty Fauna Playtest update for 13 May 2023

Update notes for May 12th 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where summoned minions (e.g., cats) would follow a different player in multi-player mode.
  • Status sounds (e.g., being on fire) should no longer play when the victory/defeat screen pops up
  • Optimized fire trails so they should not cause significant frame drops

Changes:

  • Temporary speed-up loot now drops, which increases the player's movement speed by 50% for 10 seconds
  • Added a speed-up perk that increases the movement speed of the player
  • Adjusted level-up perk rarity and drop rates
  • Mouseover tooltips now appear in the difficulty selection menu, and the tooltips no longer disappear after a timeout
  • Small rocks no longer spawn, and large rocks spawn farther apart, so players should no longer get stuck behind rocks that are hidden by trees
  • Replaced "accept player(s)" with "confirm" in the player selection menu
  • Updated description of the possum perk
  • Players' skills should no longer activate once the victory screen pops up

