Pop Some Eyes update for 13 May 2023

Small patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For your despair, now it's known that the game will last "only" 20 waves ;)
Also a small fix in the controllers!
Have fun!

Did you beat the game yet? let us know!

