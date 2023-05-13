 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 13 May 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94e1

Share · View all patches · Build 11223458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.94e1
~Initial balancing of all weapon damage
~Initial balancing of all weapon pricing
~Fixed bug where non sell able items were being shown at merchant
~Fixed bug not allowing selling clothing pieces (boots, belts, etc)
~Initial balancing of magical weapons and items
~Began balancing and implementing new damage types (More to come)
~Damage
~Schism Damage
~Poison Damage
~Fire Damage
~Cold Damage
~Initial balancing of individual clothing pieces (gloves, boots, etc)
~Began balancing of resistances
~Schism Resistance
~Poison Resistance
~Fire Resistance
~Cold Resistance
~Began overhaul of stamina and how it works in game
~Adjusted all weapons stamina usage
~Adjusted stamina base regeneration speed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1638651 Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link