Carth Alpha 1.94e1
~Initial balancing of all weapon damage
~Initial balancing of all weapon pricing
~Fixed bug where non sell able items were being shown at merchant
~Fixed bug not allowing selling clothing pieces (boots, belts, etc)
~Initial balancing of magical weapons and items
~Began balancing and implementing new damage types (More to come)
~Damage
~Schism Damage
~Poison Damage
~Fire Damage
~Cold Damage
~Initial balancing of individual clothing pieces (gloves, boots, etc)
~Began balancing of resistances
~Schism Resistance
~Poison Resistance
~Fire Resistance
~Cold Resistance
~Began overhaul of stamina and how it works in game
~Adjusted all weapons stamina usage
~Adjusted stamina base regeneration speed
Carth Playtest update for 13 May 2023
Carth Alpha 1.94e1
Carth Alpha 1.94e1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update