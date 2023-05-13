Carth Alpha 1.94e1

~Initial balancing of all weapon damage

~Initial balancing of all weapon pricing

~Fixed bug where non sell able items were being shown at merchant

~Fixed bug not allowing selling clothing pieces (boots, belts, etc)

~Initial balancing of magical weapons and items

~Began balancing and implementing new damage types (More to come)

~Damage

~Schism Damage

~Poison Damage

~Fire Damage

~Cold Damage

~Initial balancing of individual clothing pieces (gloves, boots, etc)

~Began balancing of resistances

~Schism Resistance

~Poison Resistance

~Fire Resistance

~Cold Resistance

~Began overhaul of stamina and how it works in game

~Adjusted all weapons stamina usage

~Adjusted stamina base regeneration speed