Update(v0.222)

Build 11223287 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 03:09:07 UTC

・Improved the job order screen. The list is now sorted by distance, and jobs has over levels are marked with an X.

・Improved camera work. By increasing the field-of-view, operability during turning has been improved.

Added a speed limiter. Improved usability with keyboards and joysticks by automatically limiting speed. It can also be disabled in options.

-Changed the color saturation of the screen.

Fixed a bug with engine sound effects.

-Added a function to instantly recover the vehicle from a rollover. If you want to continue playing from an older version, you will have to assign a key from the options.

・The bivouac function has been changed to be operated from the main menu.

In addition, we are currently making a prototype of the map of the new method as follows. It will be applied in a later version.



