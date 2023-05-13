Update(v0.222)

・Improved the job order screen. The list is now sorted by distance, and jobs has over levels are marked with an X.
・Improved camera work. By increasing the field-of-view, operability during turning has been improved.
- Added a speed limiter. Improved usability with keyboards and joysticks by automatically limiting speed. It can also be disabled in options.
-Changed the color saturation of the screen.
- Fixed a bug with engine sound effects.
-Added a function to instantly recover the vehicle from a rollover. If you want to continue playing from an older version, you will have to assign a key from the options.
・The bivouac function has been changed to be operated from the main menu.
In addition, we are currently making a prototype of the map of the new method as follows. It will be applied in a later version.
Changed files in this update