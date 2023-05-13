Added new party modes - Asteroid Attack, Race to the Finish, Free Play, and Last Bot Standing. Also fixed an array of issues with the menu and settings and added a more interesting Free Play (temporary ending) for story mode. Now featuring CatBot as player 3 in Party Mode! CatBot was last year's Draw Your Own PowerBot contest winner from RetroGameCon 2022!
PowerBots Builders update for 13 May 2023
New Party Modes, CatBot, and menu fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 814881 Depot 814881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update