 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PowerBots Builders update for 13 May 2023

New Party Modes, CatBot, and menu fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11223131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new party modes - Asteroid Attack, Race to the Finish, Free Play, and Last Bot Standing. Also fixed an array of issues with the menu and settings and added a more interesting Free Play (temporary ending) for story mode. Now featuring CatBot as player 3 in Party Mode! CatBot was last year's Draw Your Own PowerBot contest winner from RetroGameCon 2022!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 814881 Depot 814881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link