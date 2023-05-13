Patch Notes - Version 1.1.5

Version 1.1.5 - 05-12-23
New Features
-
Added new craftable items.
- Wool Yarn
- Orange Yarn
- Carrot Smoothie
-
Animals can now be added to their respective buildings from storage.
-
The following animals can now be stored in the Animal Shelter.
- Foal
- Horse
Balance Changes
- Raised the cost of Bell Pepper Seeds: 1,500 > 1,800
- Raised the cost of Lettuce Seeds: 2,000 > 2,200
- Lowered the base harvest quantity of Bell Peppers: 5 > 4
- Raised the base growth time of Bell Peppers: 15 hours > 18 hours
- Raised the base growth time of Lettuce: 12 hours > 15 hours
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the crafting menu was unable to scroll down.
- Fixed an issue where the recipe hover covers the crafting menu.
- The crafting menu now plays the closing animation upon exit.
- Changing the current crafting station now works properly.
- Fixed and issue where the popup after harvesting a dog causes the zoom to break.
- Master volume now properly changes on startup.
- Objects can no longer be accidentally selected when moving another object.
- Fixed an issue causing times longer than 24 hrs to be displayed/saved incorrectly.
- Global mute now mutes all audio correctly.
