Farmburgh update for 13 May 2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.5 - 05-12-23

New Features

  • Added new craftable items.

    • Wool Yarn
    • Orange Yarn
    • Carrot Smoothie

  • Animals can now be added to their respective buildings from storage.

  • The following animals can now be stored in the Animal Shelter.

    • Foal
    • Horse

Balance Changes

  • Raised the cost of Bell Pepper Seeds: 1,500 > 1,800
  • Raised the cost of Lettuce Seeds: 2,000 > 2,200
  • Lowered the base harvest quantity of Bell Peppers: 5 > 4
  • Raised the base growth time of Bell Peppers: 15 hours > 18 hours
  • Raised the base growth time of Lettuce: 12 hours > 15 hours

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the crafting menu was unable to scroll down.
  • Fixed an issue where the recipe hover covers the crafting menu.
  • The crafting menu now plays the closing animation upon exit.
  • Changing the current crafting station now works properly.
  • Fixed and issue where the popup after harvesting a dog causes the zoom to break.
  • Master volume now properly changes on startup.
  • Objects can no longer be accidentally selected when moving another object.
  • Fixed an issue causing times longer than 24 hrs to be displayed/saved incorrectly.
  • Global mute now mutes all audio correctly.

Changed files in this update

