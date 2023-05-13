Patch Notes v0.5.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11223112 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Saber Punks Pre-Alpha Release V0.5.23 Patch Notes

Welcome to the new version, punks! The team has been working hard on this massive overhaul and pushing this game to pre-alpha. We are all excited to say we are finally here!

Below are the juicy details of everything we’ve been working on in the past few months.

Engine Update

We’ve officially upgraded and made the move to Unity version 2021.3.18f1 for development. Woooo!

Feature Updates

We've updated current features and added placeholders for future features!

• Single Player: Versus, Arcade

• Single Player Placeholder: Story, Romance

• Multiplayer: Casual

• Multiplayer Placeholder: Ranked, Challenge, Tournament

• Tutorial: Basic, Advanced, Mercenary, Training

• Practice Placeholder: Replays

• Customize Placeholder: Character, Profile, Store

• Options Menu and Room Adjustment

Complete UI Overhaul

Everything has become a lot more polished!

• Main menu function updates + animations

• Tutorial updates

• Combo helper updates

• Combo list function updates

• Combo list string updates

• Character Select menu

• Difficulty select menu

• Level select menu

• Back buttons for each selection menu

• Exit game button

Art Updates

We've established Artistic direction and rebranded Saber Punks identity!

Art Direction

• New logo

• New UI assets and animations for main menu + character select + supporting features

• Temporary character portraits for UI

• New UI assets for combat health bars + combo helper

• New entrance scene 3D + polish

• New visuals for the existing ‘Void’ level

10 New Greyboxed Playable Levels!

The Forgotten City, Roaring Streets, Snowwayout, Dunes of Doom, Cyberpunk Castle, Western Cyberpunk, The Underground, Space, and Hidden Dagger.

VFX Overhaul

• Slash, stun, jab, chip, unblockable, stunjab

Ult activation, impact VFX, Death VFX, Block VFX, Weapon sway trails

• Environmental VFX including lava + sparks

• Falloff guard color update.

Visual Design Updates

• Character colors: Assigned two colors to each character for primary and secondary hands and matched those colors to the combo helper and combo list

• Adjusted Tutorial and Advanced Tutorial (VO to be updated)

With new weapons and characters comes some adjustments to abilities!

Character Abilities

• Klon ability rework Clones: Each trigger when held will now create a clone who will replicate the attack of that hand. While in ultimate mode the clones will both mimic the primary weapon.

• Silk Fang ability rework Lurking, when swapping dagger grip styles if there is sufficient meter attacks made for a short duration will freeze momentarily just outside of opponents range during travel.

• Solara Frenzy now is activated on trigger and will continue until the meter is depleted.

Lowered bonus damage on Solara combo rewards for multihit attacks.

• Dancer ability rework Hold: holding the trigger will cause the next attack made with that hand to become a hold attack for the duration of the trigger press or until meter is emptied.

• Riot Officer ability rework Flashbang: trigger press will now lob a flashbang grenade which will blind the opponent after traveling a set distance.

• Witch ability rework, Hex no longer stacks and instead will increase the duration of the Hex based on meter amount when triggered.

• Gunslinger trigger slash paths adjusted.

Gameplay & Bots

• Corrected issue with Strong Crush slashes losing multiple durability stacks on collision.

• Stagger now has lowered impact when perfect blocking.

• Stagger duration lowered when under the effects of combo decay.

• Bots now have a slight decay on their ability to block when dealing with rapid or multishot attacks.

• Adjusted bot attack and special usage rate for each difficulty.

Character Health Adjustments