 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trust No Bunny update for 13 May 2023

Added 2023 summer outfit (for Twitch drop)

Share · View all patches · Build 11223027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the 2023 summer outfit that can be earned watching qualifying streams

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025661 Depot 2025661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025663 Depot 2025663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link