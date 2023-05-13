 Skip to content

Quarterstaff update for 13 May 2023

Update Notes for v0.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

New Features

  • Guldaeva's glimmering goons have entered the game! Enjoy fighting against new soldier animations - smash them, toss them, and knock them down all to a satisfying result!

Improvements

  • Enemies will turn to face Kalresh if they aren't staggered/prone/flipped over
  • More UI sounds, such as button hover/clicks

Bugfixes

  • Fix Kalresh sometimes retreating after a north toss
  • Play "Cancel Flourish" sound only when toggling Flourish button, not after executing a Flourish move
  • Undo no longer clears fast enemies' intent preview
  • Better formatting of enemy special abilities in the tooltip
  • Thrown enemies now face the right direction after landing
  • Added missing hero animations

