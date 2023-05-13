Update Notes for v0.2.0

New Features
- Guldaeva's glimmering goons have entered the game! Enjoy fighting against new soldier animations - smash them, toss them, and knock them down all to a satisfying result!
Improvements
- Enemies will turn to face Kalresh if they aren't staggered/prone/flipped over
- More UI sounds, such as button hover/clicks
Bugfixes
- Fix Kalresh sometimes retreating after a north toss
- Play "Cancel Flourish" sound only when toggling Flourish button, not after executing a Flourish move
- Undo no longer clears fast enemies' intent preview
- Better formatting of enemy special abilities in the tooltip
- Thrown enemies now face the right direction after landing
- Added missing hero animations
Changed files in this update